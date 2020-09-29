|
Covid-19 coronavirus: Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney Co. said today that it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.Two-thirds...
