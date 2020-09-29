Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 coronavirus: Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, FloridaSqueezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney Co. said today that it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.Two-thirds...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Concerns Growing Over Packed Bar Scenes After South Florida Moves Into Phase 3 Reopening

Concerns Growing Over Packed Bar Scenes After South Florida Moves Into Phase 3 Reopening 03:24

 CBS4's Joan Murray spoke with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas [Video]

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor | THR News [Video]

Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor | THR News

The Walt Disney Co.'s parks chief on Tuesday made it clear to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the company wants clearance to reopen the Disneyland Resort now.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:15Published

Black Widow delayed to 2021, pushing back The Eternals and other Marvel movies

 In a predictable fashion, Disney is delaying Black Widow to 2021 as the company continues to navigate the current theatrical landscape during the COVID-19..
The Verge

Disney Sued Over 'Toy Story 4' Duke Caboom Resemblance to Evel Knievel

 If the "Toy Story 4" character Duke Caboom reminded you of Evel Knievel, you're not alone -- the folks in charge of his image and likeness thought so too ... and..
TMZ.com

California California State in the western United States

Kobe Bryant Law Signed By CA Gov, Bans First Responders from Taking Death Pics

 The governor of California has signed a new "Kobe Bryant Law" -- which makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized pictures of a dead person at an..
TMZ.com

Sonos sues Google for infringing five more wireless audio patents

 Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Sonos has filed another patent lawsuit against Google, alleging that the search giant is infringing five wireless..
The Verge

California Wine Country ravaged by wildfires

 California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco.
 
USATODAY.com

'Not much of a break': Crews struggle with deadly wildfires racing through Northern California, wine country

 California fire crews battled two ferocious blazes, including one in wine country, that destroyed homes and forced at least 70,000 people to flee
 
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida's hotels want more help from Congress [Video]

Florida's hotels want more help from Congress

Florida's hotels 'on life support' and in need of additional federal aid, industry leaders say.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published
Trump campaign aide Parscale tackled by police [Video]

Trump campaign aide Parscale tackled by police

[NFA] Bodycam video shows Florida police detaining Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, who was reportedly hospitalized on Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Florida Poll workers being trained after a huge response to recruitment efforts [Video]

Florida Poll workers being trained after a huge response to recruitment efforts

Poll workers across the state of Florida are now preparing to work voting sites after a massive response to recruitment efforts. Story: https://bit.ly/2GmRnyA

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published
Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police [Video]

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police

On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021 [Video]

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021

Disney is planning on reopening one of its two water parks next year.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:18Published
Why Go to Disney World During a Pandemic? [Video]

Why Go to Disney World During a Pandemic?

After the theme park’s reopening earlier this summer, visitors have weighed the pros and cons of going while coronavirus rates remain high in Florida.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 11:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Dying winds give crews hope in Northern California fires

 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Easing winds gave California firefighters a break Tuesday as they battled a destructive wildfire that was driven by strong winds through...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldCBC.ca

California sues US regulator in bid to deter 'ghost guns'

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Backed by the fathers of two slain children, California's attorney general sued the Trump administration on Tuesday in an effort to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNPRCBS News

Is California’s Gasoline Car Ban Legal?

 The chief of the Environmental Protection Agency has questioned “the legality and practicality” of an executive order issued earlier this week by California...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •NewsmaxDeutsche WelleNPRCBC.caCBS News

Tweets about this