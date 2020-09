Whether Trump Wins Or Not, Europe Must Move Towards Russia – OpEd Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

By Jonathan Power*



If Donald Trump wins re-election as president, is Europe going to bellyache about him for another four years without, as now, having any firm, cohesive, strategy for dealing with him and his foreign policies?



There is a chance that Trump will surprise the political establishment, as he did last time, and... By Jonathan Power*If Donald Trump wins re-election as president, is Europe going to bellyache about him for another four years without, as now, having any firm, cohesive, strategy for dealing with him and his foreign policies?There is a chance that Trump will surprise the political establishment, as he did last time, and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this