'He's a liar': Donald Trump, Joe Biden face off in fiery first US presidential debate

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
'He's a liar': Donald Trump, Joe Biden face off in fiery first US presidential debateMarked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations, the first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night (Wednesday afternoon NZ time) over the coronavirus...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' 01:45

 During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

Democratic Party (United States)


