Trump Says Proud Boys Need To ‘Stand Down’

Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Pressed to clarify his debate comment about Proud Boys, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday they need to get out of law enforcement’s way, and insisted he has always denounced white supremacists and vigilantism.
“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House,...
During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."