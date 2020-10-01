Joe Biden too weak to lead America, says Donald Trump, claims victory in first US presidential debate
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () US President Donald Trump has said that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden is too weak to lead America and claimed victory in the first presidential debate against his rival.
US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out...
Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."
US President Donald Trump has called for the Proud Boys to "stand down" after he failed to condemn the far-right group during his first election debate with...