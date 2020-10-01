Sam Clench: Stop blaming the moderator. The debate debacle was Donald Trump's fault and no one else's

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late



A 'terrible missed opportunity.' That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate. Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

