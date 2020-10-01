Global  
 

Sam Clench: Stop blaming the moderator. The debate debacle was Donald Trump's fault and no one else's

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 1 October 2020
Sam Clench: Stop blaming the moderator. The debate debacle was Donald Trump's fault and no one else'sOPINION: "Mr President. Mr President. President Trump. Please," Chris Wallace pleaded.Wednesday's atrocity of a presidential debate was littered with quotes like this from the moderator as he tried, with no success whatsoever,...
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president repeatedly talked over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and former Vice President Biden, who...

Tim Scott defends Trump's 'stand by' comments: 'He misspoke'

 ‘If he doesn’t correct it,’ he added about Trump’s edict to the white-supremacist Proud Boys, ‘I guess he didn’t misspeak.’ Republican Senator Tim..
Moderator of the first US presidential debate Chris Wallace responds to criticism of his performance

 The moderator of yesterday's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has admitted he's "sad" about the unedifying spectacle that unfolded.Chris..
What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late

What Chris Wallace Admits He Didn't Realize About Trump Until It Was Too Late

A 'terrible missed opportunity.' That's how moderator Chris Wallace summed up Tuesday's debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Trump repeatedly interrupted both the Democratic nominee and Wallace throughout the 90-minute debate. Trump relentlessly talked over and insulted Biden, prompting the former vice president to scold Trump within the first 20 minutes of the debate.

Moderator Chris Wallace breaks silence on Trump-Biden debate: 'I did as well as I could'

 Chris Wallace is confused by Tuesday night's presidential debate like the rest of us.
Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had testedpositive. Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive forCOVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. Wewill get through this TOGETHER!”

President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before 1AM ET on Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive..
Dow futures decline as stock investors worry as President Trump says he tested positive for COVID-19

 After Trump tests positive for COVID-19, Dow futures fall as investors worry. The president testing positive led stocks to fall in pre-market trading.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Code Red - Why Trump's positive test is 'most dangerous moment' for US government

 US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.It's being labelled a "Code Red" for the US government.CNN's national..
Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules

The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate..

Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Joe Biden Experiences Record Fundraising After Presidential Debate

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party experienced an influx of donations following Tuesday night’s debate against Donald Trump.

Biden: We can't take four more years of Trump

Biden: We can't take four more years of Trump

US democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says that his country cannot takeanother four years with Donald Trump in office. He said Mr Trump's performancein the first election debate demonstrates the..

Donald Trump, Melania to quarantine as they await COVID-19 test results

 US President Donald Trump has said that he was tested for Covid-19 and was awaiting the results after one of his closest White House aide contracted the virus,...
Trump says he doesn't know his COVID-19 test results, following news that close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

 President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the "quarantine process" as they await their results.
Melania Trump Secret Audio, 'Give Me a f***ing Break' Over Border Separation

 Melania Trump fumed during a secretly-recorded conversation, railing on the criticism President Trump received over separating mothers from their children at the...
