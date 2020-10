Protests On Barcelona On Catalan Referendum Anniversary Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Protests take place in Barcelona on the 3rd anniversary of a banned referendum on Catalan independence, and just three days after Spain's top court upheld a court ruling disqualifying the region's separatist president from office.



Police arrested 16 people who took part in overnight protests marking the anniversary of the... Protests take place in Barcelona on the 3rd anniversary of a banned referendum on Catalan independence, and just three days after Spain's top court upheld a court ruling disqualifying the region's separatist president from office.Police arrested 16 people who took part in overnight protests marking the anniversary of the 👓 View full article

