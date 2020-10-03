Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: At least seven cases linked to White House Rose Garden

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: At least seven cases linked to White House Rose GardenAt least seven people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours were at the same event held at the White House a week ago.On September 26, more than 150 guests gathered in the Rose Garden to watch President Donald...
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Wisconsin 'in the red zone' for COVID-19 cases, White House task force report says

Wisconsin 'in the red zone' for COVID-19 cases, White House task force report says 02:18

 The White House Coronavirus Task Force is urging Wisconsinites to social distance "to the maximal degree possible" as President Donald Trump plans two rallies in the state for this weekend.

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court [Video]

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:45Published
FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed. [Video]

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways. Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events. The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Melania: Trump won't 'rest' until there's a COVID-19 cure [Video]

Melania: Trump won't 'rest' until there's a COVID-19 cure

Speaking before a largely maskless audience in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden at the virtual RNC on Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump said her husband wouldn't "rest" until there's a viable treatment or vaccination for the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published
Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches [Video]

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

Will take decision in accordance with Covid-19 protocol, easing of restrictions: India on Kartarpur Corridor reopening

 After Pakistan reopened Kartarpur Corridor on its sides, India on Saturday said it will take a decision on the recommencement of travelling through the..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Kerala govt imposes section 144 across state as cases spike [Video]

COVID-19: Kerala govt imposes section 144 across state as cases spike

In wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala government has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) across the state. Section has been implemented till October 31. This section prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time. People were seen following government guidelines in Thiruvananthapuram. They wore masks and avoided public gathering.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 1-lakh mark

India's death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1 lakh mark after 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Country reported 1,00,842 deaths due to the virus. 79,476 new infections were reported in the country in last 24 hours. COVID tally of the country stands at 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research total of 7,78,50,403 samples were tested for COVID19 up to October 2.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Pak govt reopens Kartarpur Corridor as 'coronavirus situation improves'

 Pakistan government has announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as Covid-19 situation in the country has improved...
IndiaTimes

2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19

 Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to..
CBS News
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that wearing a mask or face-covering is a "personal choice." Top public health experts have repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks, touting them as the most powerful tool against the virus. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com

President Trump Moved From White House to Walter Reed for COVID-19 Treatment [Video]

President Trump Moved From White House to Walter Reed for COVID-19 Treatment

President Trump was relocated to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday evening and received experimental treatment. Christina Ruffini reports. (10-2-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published
Former Reagan Staff Member Gives Inside Look At Potential COVID Panic In White House [Video]

Former Reagan Staff Member Gives Inside Look At Potential COVID Panic In White House

The confusion and panic of what those in the White House may be feeling at this very moment are familiar for Doug Elmets, an assistant press secretary to former President Ronald Reagan when he was shot..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:27Published
Local doctor on President Trump's COVID-19 symptoms [Video]

Local doctor on President Trump's COVID-19 symptoms

A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump has been flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:14Published

Rajeshwari Sachdev on her COVID-19 treatment: Kept telling god that I am needed on Earth, I am going nowhere

 Popular actress Rajeshwari Sachdev known for her roles in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Balika Vadhu, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others, recently tested positive for...
Mid-Day

India's active COVID-19 cases continue to be below 10 lakh

 For the 11th successive day, India's active COVID-19 cases remained less than 10 lakh, while the country continued to maintain its global position of having the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CTV News

The Latest: Australian state worried about mall outbreak

 MELBOURNE, Australia — The COVID-19 figures in Australia’s Victoria state continue to show improvement but officials are concerned about an outbreak at the...
SeattlePI.com


