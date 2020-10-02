'Saturday Night Live' Is Returning Just In Time For The 2020 Elections
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Watch VideoWe are just weeks away from Election Day, which means "Saturday Night Live" is kicking into full gear for political satire and parodies of this year's presidential candidates. The sketch comedy series returns this weekend with actor Jim Carrey taking on the role of presidential candidate Joe Biden.
SNL couldn’t have picked a better host to kick off its new season. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable single or recurring “SNL” skits, as well as monologues, that showcase this legend’s talents.