Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Saturday Night Live' Is Returning Just In Time For The 2020 Elections

Newsy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoWe are just weeks away from Election Day, which means "Saturday Night Live" is kicking into full gear for political satire and parodies of this year's presidential candidates. The sketch comedy series returns this weekend with actor Jim Carrey taking on the role of presidential candidate Joe Biden. 

After four...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches

Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches 13:14

 SNL couldn’t have picked a better host to kick off its new season. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable single or recurring “SNL” skits, as well as monologues, that showcase this legend’s talents.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 Things Ego Nwodim Discovered That You Have To Try [Video]

5 Things Ego Nwodim Discovered That You Have To Try

Ego Nwodim has turned all of us into human laugh-cry emojis with her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performances. Given her performance as L’evanka Trump on the “Them Trumps” parody and her..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 03:08Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Enjoy the warmth Saturday because you can say goodbye to upper 70s and lower 80s for a long time it is looking like. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop near the U.P. and cause a small risk..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:01Published
New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc [Video]

New Suspect? Shocking Details Emerge In Death Of Jimi Hendrix In REELZ Doc

Who killed Jimi Hendrix? In the exclusive REELZ interview, 50 years after the unsolved death — which still remains an open verdict, ruling out neither murder nor suicide — the 'Stone Free'..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this