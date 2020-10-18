Global  
 

Adele to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Week

The Wrap Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Adele to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next WeekAdele is set to host “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 24, with H.E.R. joining her as musical guest.

This will be the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter’s hosting debut, after having been musical guest twice in the past: in 2008 — on the eve of the presidential election — and 2015,  just a day after her album, “25,” was released.

The music superstar, who will be showing off her new slim-trim self for the first time on TV, has been working on her fourth studio album. She had announced at a friend’s wedding in February that the album would be out in September 2020 but later said the release had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adele has sold more than 120 million records, won 15 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the James Bond theme, “Skyfall.”

*Also Read:* 'SNL' Cold Open Gives Alec Baldwin's Trump Town Hall the Wrestlemania Treatment (Video)

is it Jim

H.E.R., who will be making her “SNL” debut, has accumulated over 7.5 billion streams worldwide to date and is a two-time Grammy winner.

Produced in association with Broadway Video, “SNL” is now in its 46th season. Lorne Michaels is the show’s creator and executive producer.

