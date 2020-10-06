Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe: Floods in France, Italy push coffins out of cemeteries

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Europe: Floods in France, Italy push coffins out of cemeteriesThe grim job of searching for flood victims in Alpine villages and on the nearby French and Italian coasts has grown even more gruesome.Along with storm casualties, authorities say corpses from cemeteries have also been found around...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

Storm Alex: Four killed as flash floods hit France and Italy

 More people are missing and dozens of homes have been destroyed following torrential rain.
BBC News
Storm Alex: France, Italy step up rescue efforts after floods [Video]

Storm Alex: France, Italy step up rescue efforts after floods

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge' [Video]

Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge'

An 11-year-old boy in Naples, Italy, took his own life by jumping off a balcony at his family's home. According to Newser, his suicide has been linked to a possible online 'horror challenge' enticing children to take their own lives. However, it's in dispute whether such challenges by the 'man in the black hood' actually exist. One theory says the 'man in the black hood" is really the online character Jonathan Galindo, who wears a creepy dog mask.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy [Video]

Two dead, 24 missing in floods in France and Italy

Italian firefighters rescued 25 people stranded on a mountain pass that connects France to Italy.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this