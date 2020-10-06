Europe: Floods in France, Italy push coffins out of cemeteries

Boy's Tragic Suicide Linked To Possible Gruesome Online 'Challenge'



An 11-year-old boy in Naples, Italy, took his own life by jumping off a balcony at his family's home. According to Newser, his suicide has been linked to a possible online 'horror challenge' enticing children to take their own lives. However, it's in dispute whether such challenges by the 'man in the black hood' actually exist. One theory says the 'man in the black hood" is really the online character Jonathan Galindo, who wears a creepy dog mask.

