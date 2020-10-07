Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65 Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who co-founded the influential rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65.



"I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," his son Wolfgang Van Halen


