Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies At 65Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who co-founded the influential rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. 

"I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," his son Wolfgang Van Halen...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65

Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At Age 65 00:48

 Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced on Twitter. He was 65.

