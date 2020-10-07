What is QAnon and how are social media sites taking action on it?
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs, based on anonymous web postings from "Q," who claims to have insider knowledge of the Trump administration. A core tenet of the conspiracy theory is that US President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and "deep state" allies.
QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.
The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and..
Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..