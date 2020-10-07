By 2021, 150 million people may be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The World Bank today warned that by 2021, as many as 150 million people are likely to be in extreme poverty because of the coronavirus pandemic and countries will have to prepare for a "different economy" post-COVID by allowing capital, labour, skills and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors.
