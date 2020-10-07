China Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Shows Promise Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Watch VideoIn the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Chinese researchers say tests of their vaccine have shown that it's effective and safe.



The Chinese Academy of Medical Science released the results of its Phase 1 trial Tuesday. The vaccine provided nearly 200 adults with immunity with no severe side effects.



