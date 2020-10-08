Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian premiers clash on border closures

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian premiers clash on border closuresQueensland has given New South Wales health officials just 48 hours to determine the source of three cases of Covid-19 in the community. The state has just 24 hours remaining.The new cases ended NSW's 12-day streak of no community...
NSW records eight new community-acquired coronavirus cases

 Authorities in NSW are scrambling to contact-trace new locally acquired coronavirus infections amid fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
NSW racing to trace contacts of new coronavirus cases as Queensland border deadline looms

 For the first time in almost two weeks, NSW has new locally acquired coronavirus infections, raising fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
NSW racing to trace contacts of new cases

 For the first time in almost two weeks, NSW has new locally acquired coronavirus infections, raising fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
Queensland plans to reopen border to NSW visitors next month under new coronavirus roadmap

 Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both of whom were ship crew.
Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again [Video]

Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again

Tasmanian devils – the carnivorous marsupials whose frenzied eating habits wonthe animals cartoon fame – have returned to mainland Australia for the firsttime in 3,000 years. “Seeing those devils released into a wild landscape —it’s a really emotional moment,” said Liz Gabriel, director of Aussie Ark,which led the release effort in partnership with other conservation groups.The 11 most recently released devils began exploring their new home once theywere freed from cages at the near-1,000-acre Barrington Tops wildlife refugein New South Wales, about 120 miles north of Sydney. Hollywood star ChrisHemsworth was on hand to help release the creatures.

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.

India's coronavirus fight people driven, gets great strength from Covid warriors: PM Modi

 India's coronavirus fight is people driven and gets great strength from its Covid warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to..
India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in large study

 India's drug regulator has knocked back a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V..
