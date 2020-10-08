|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian premiers clash on border closures
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Queensland has given New South Wales health officials just 48 hours to determine the source of three cases of Covid-19 in the community. The state has just 24 hours remaining.The new cases ended NSW's 12-day streak of no community...
