Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtual

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Second Trump v Biden debate to be virtualThe second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of Covid-19.The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19

Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19 00:16

 The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president's COVID-19.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

US election 2020: Trump and Biden face voters' questions

 Instead of debating each other, the rivals in the US presidential race took part in separate events.
BBC News

US election: Donald Trump's town hall moderator savaged by president's supporters

 The moderator for Donald Trump's town hall has been savaged by his supporters for repeatedly clashing with the president, but others have praised her hard-line..
New Zealand Herald

'Worst self-own I've seen this political season': Mr. Rogers trends after Trump adviser goes after Biden town hall

 Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser for President Trump's reelection campaign, was criticizing the tone difference between the town halls.
USATODAY.com

Biden: Should be "zero discrimination" against transgender people

 He said he would just "flat-out change the law," to protect LGBTQ rights.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US Supreme Court: Senate Democrats decry 'sham' confirmation hearings

 Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections in the drive to seat President..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Trump dodges Covid 19 coronavirus test questions as he, Biden hold duelling town halls

 US President Donald Trump was evasive when pressed on whether he took a Covid-19 test before his first debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden as the two men..
New Zealand Herald

Biden reiterates in Philadelphia town hall that he does not want to ban fracking

 Democratic presidential contender and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday again said he won't ban fracking
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden declines to say whether he will expand the size of the Supreme Court if he wins

 The Democratic presidential candidate said whatever he decides to do will depend on the Senate's handling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation.
USATODAY.com

Commission on Presidential Debates Commission on Presidential Debates Bi-partisan U.S. presidential debate organizing group formed in 1987

Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls after canceled debate

 After the Commission on Presidential Debates canceled what would have been the second debate, President Trump and Joe Biden each made plans to hold competing..
CBS News

How to watch the Trump and Biden town halls

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tonight was supposed to be the second presidential debate, according to the schedule laid out by the..
The Verge

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says "corrupt" commission canceled debate to shield Biden

 RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of canceling the second presidential debate to help Biden.
CBS News
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs Out

 President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com

A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU [Video]

A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an ICU before recovering from COVID-19. CNN reports Christie issued a statement detailing the severity of his case. It also urged..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings [Video]

North Texas Political, Debate Experts Discuss Impact Of Dueling Presidential Town Hall Meetings

While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden won't debate Thursday, there's plenty of debate over what they're doing instead.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published
Dueling Town Halls Planned Instead Of Second Presidential Debate [Video]

Dueling Town Halls Planned Instead Of Second Presidential Debate

In place of a previously scheduled presidential debate, the candidates will participate in dueling town halls Thursday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Second Trump-Biden debate going virtual amid President's COVID-19 diagnosis

 The candidates will "participate from separate remote locations," while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the Commission on Presidential...
The Age Also reported by •cbs4.comHNGNNews24

If Trump still has COVID-19, we shouldn't have second debate: Joe Biden

 Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump next week if the president...
Mid-Day Also reported by •CTV NewsHNGN

Second presidential debate officially canceled

 The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NewsmaxHNGNNYTimes.comJapan TodayCBS News

