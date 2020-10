US: Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted, militia members arrested Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in a sweeping takedown of plots to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence. The group aimed to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has traded barbs with Republican President Donald Trump over her response to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article