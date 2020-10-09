Fire engulfs 33-storey South Korea tower block - BBC News
Friday, 9 October 2020 (
1 hour ago) Firefighters in South Korea have brought a devastating fire in a tower block under control. The fire broke out between the 8th and 12th...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
7 hours ago
A 33-storey tower block in South Korea's city of Ulsan caught fire late on Thursday and even on Friday morning firefighters were struggling to put out the blaze. It was finally brought under control late in the morning. No casualties have been reported yet.
#SouthKorea #FireVideo #FireFighting
Massive fire engulfs tower in Ulsan, South Korea | Oneindia News 01:59
