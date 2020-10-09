Global  
 

Fire engulfs 33-storey South Korea tower block - BBC News

Upworthy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Firefighters in South Korea have brought a devastating fire in a tower block under control. The fire broke out between the 8th and 12th...
News video: Massive fire engulfs tower in Ulsan, South Korea | Oneindia News

Massive fire engulfs tower in Ulsan, South Korea | Oneindia News 01:59

 A 33-storey tower block in South Korea's city of Ulsan caught fire late on Thursday and even on Friday morning firefighters were struggling to put out the blaze. It was finally brought under control late in the morning. No casualties have been reported yet. #SouthKorea #FireVideo #FireFighting

