Mitch McConnell says a coronavirus stimulus package is 'unlikely in the next three weeks'
Friday, 9 October 2020 (
45 minutes ago) McConnell's comments follow Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin's renewed push to reach a coronavirus stimulus deal.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
15 hours ago
[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns 02:11
