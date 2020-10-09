Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitch McConnell says a coronavirus stimulus package is 'unlikely in the next three weeks'

Upworthy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
McConnell's comments follow Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin's renewed push to reach a coronavirus stimulus deal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns 02:11

 [NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published
Trump Halts Coronavirus Stimulus Talks [Video]

Trump Halts Coronavirus Stimulus Talks

President Donald Trump ordered his team to stop negotiating a coronavirus stimulus package as millions of Americans remain unemployed.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:41Published
Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline On Receiving Next Payment? [Video]

Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline On Receiving Next Payment?

More stimulus checks would help suffering Americans and prop up the sagging U.S. economy, but Democrats and Republicans haven't yet agreed on a deal. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this