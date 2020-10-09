Mitch McConnell says a coronavirus stimulus package is 'unlikely in the next three weeks'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns



[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 16 hours ago Trump Halts Coronavirus Stimulus Talks



President Donald Trump ordered his team to stop negotiating a coronavirus stimulus package as millions of Americans remain unemployed. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:41 Published 2 days ago Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline On Receiving Next Payment?



More stimulus checks would help suffering Americans and prop up the sagging U.S. economy, but Democrats and Republicans haven't yet agreed on a deal. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this