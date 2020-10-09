Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To U.N.'s World Food Program

Newsy Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To U.N.'s World Food ProgramWatch VideoThe Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations' World Food Program. 

The organization works to fight hunger in conflict zones, and last year, it provided assistance to 100 million people in 88 countries. Food security is a critical issue for many communities, especially during the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize 00:51

 The United Nations food agency, the World Food Program (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (October 9) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for efforts to combat hunger

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:07Published
Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to U.N. World Food Program

 The agency was awarded the prize for providing food assistance to millions around the world, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •TIMEWashington PostUpworthyNPRRTTNewsNewsmaxMashableCBS NewsZee News

Africa: Nobel Committee 'Turns Global Spotlight' on 690 Million Hungry People

 [WFP] Rome -- The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (WFP) is a humbling, moving recognition of the work of WFP staff who lay their...
allAfrica.com

It was created as an experiment. Now the World Food Programme sends food to tens of millions of people every year

 The World Food Programme, which won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, delivered food to 97 million people last year.
Upworthy


Tweets about this

realOpMaga

🇺🇸 Putin's Puppet 🌎 🐶🌄 RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Donald Trump has lost the Nobel Peace Prize The World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace… 10 seconds ago

sudeepkhatri

sudeep RT @mwbloem: Congratulations to this year's #NobelPeacePrize recipient, the @WFP! Proud to have worked at the WFP for more than 12 years al… 16 seconds ago

MaryAgn45998793

🤠 Mary Agnes Nobel Peace Prize - awarded to the UN --- >> THANKS to Pres. Trump and the USA. https://t.co/NJ91QfWASJ 20 seconds ago

CSoelch

Chantal Martin-Soelch RT @antonioguterres: I am delighted the United Nations World Food Programme has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The women and men of @… 22 seconds ago

Aushiker

Aushiker RT @RobMax4: World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger https://t.co/7LD1Fwm4X9 50 seconds ago

China_Fact

China Facts The World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger. https://t.co/jrtsUlMxIn 51 seconds ago

Witche_woman

WandaK RT @nytimes: This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Program for its efforts to combat global hunger amid the coronavir… 51 seconds ago

melanialuvs

MelanialuvsXmas RT @LisaHagan7: Here is Obama being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, one of many accomplishments that Trump will never succeed in doing. #Tru… 52 seconds ago