Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To U.N.'s World Food Program
Friday, 9 October 2020 The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations' World Food Program.
The organization works to fight hunger in conflict zones, and last year, it provided assistance to 100 million people in 88 countries. Food security is a critical issue for many communities, especially during the...
