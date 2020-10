Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST



The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6. Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:17 Published 11 hours ago

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:15 Published 12 hours ago