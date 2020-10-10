News24.com | President Donald Trump plans return to campaign with first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () President Donald Trump plans his first steps toward resuming in-person election campaigning on Saturday when he delivers remarks to supporters at the White House, aiming to show he has beaten the coronavirus and is back in the f
President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday.
[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that..