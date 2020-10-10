Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | President Donald Trump plans return to campaign with first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis

News24 Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump plans his first steps toward resuming in-person election campaigning on Saturday when he delivers remarks to supporters at the White House, aiming to show he has beaten the coronavirus and is back in the f
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis

Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis 03:04

 President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since Diagnosis [Video]

President Trump Discusses COVID-19 Case In First TV Interview Since Diagnosis

In his first TV interview since getting the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said he would have suffered more if doctors had not acted quickly; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump returning to campaign trial [Video]

President Trump returning to campaign trial

President Trump says he's preparing to return to the campaign trail, but questions surrounding his condition remain unanswered by the White House.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump to hold 1st White House event after COVID-19 diagnosis

 United States (US) President *Donald Trump* has planned to hold an event at the White House on Saturday, the first time since his October 2 announcement that he...
Mid-Day

How to watch the first vice presidential debate

How to watch the first vice presidential debate Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge On Wednesday, October 7th, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage for the first...
The Verge

Joe Biden Offers Prayers for Trump in First Public Appearance Since Covid Diagnosis: ‘Not a Time for Politics’

 Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since news broke that President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had tested...
Mediaite


Tweets about this