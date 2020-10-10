Global  
 

Billionaire brothers, Oxford academic, among many of Indian-origin on Queen's honours list

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
A pair of Indian-origin billionaire brothers, a leading Oxford University academic and a septuagenarian fundraiser fondly referred to as the Skipping Sikh, lead the "most ethnically diverse" Queen's Birthday Honours List released on Saturday. Zuber and Mohsin Issa, who recently hit the headlines with their multi-million-pound...
