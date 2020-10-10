Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Financial Focus for October 6 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. The wait is almost over for Apple fans as invitations have gone out for an event on Oct. 13 where..

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: What to expect Roundup of rumors and leaks.

Details of iPhone 12 Leak New details about iPhone 12 have been revealed by a leaker names "Kang." "Kang" the phone's price, release date, camera specifications, colors, and other information. He is said to have a strong..

What to Expect at October's Apple Event: New iPhone 12 Lineup, Smaller HomePod Mini, Wireless Chargers and More Apple's second fall 2020 event, "Hi, Speed," is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13. Apple already held an event in September, but it was focused on the iPad...

MacRumours.com 22 hours ago





Fresh leaks: Super-small HomePod mini, no AirTags at Apple's ‘Hi, Speed’ event With just a few days to go until Apple’s annual iPhone event kicks off, the rumors are still coming fast. And it turns out Apple might have more up its sleeve...

Macworld 1 day ago



