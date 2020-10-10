Global  
 

Meghan Markle Says She Was the "Most Trolled Person in the Entire World" Last Year

Saturday, 10 October 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a candid conversation on the podcast Teenager Therapy for World Mental Health Day.
Harry and Meghan chat to teens on World Mental Health Day podcast

Harry and Meghan chat to teens on World Mental Health Day podcast Meghan Markle said she was "the most trolled person in the entire world in 2019", even though she was out of the spotlight for most of it on maternity leave.The...
New Zealand Herald

Meghan Markle Talks Being the 'Most Trolled Person in the Entire World'

 Meghan Markle is opening up about her mental health. While appearing on the Teenager Therapy podcast, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex talked about all of the...
Just Jared


