Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia registers new single-day record of 13,634 Covid-19 cases

IndiaTimes Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,634 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3.587 (26.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal marks another grim milestone with 5,008 new COVID-19 cases 02:21

 Nepal has attained three grim milestones in the first 10 days of October as the COVID-19 situation in the country has worsened. On October 4, Nepal surpassed China in terms of COVID-19 cases; on October 9, the Himalayan Nation crossed the milestone cases of 1 lakh and on 10th, it logged all-time-high...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Officials Warning About Fall Resurgence Of COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Pennsylvania Officials Warning About Fall Resurgence Of COVID-19 Cases

Wednesday is the ninth day in a row of more than 1,000 new daily cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:51Published
Pitt Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Pitt Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases

The University of Pittsburgh says 9 students have tested positive for coronavirus and so has one staff member.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published
COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases [Video]

COVID: India reports spike of 63,509 cases

With a spike of 63,509 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 72-lakh mark on October 14. In last 24 hours, 730 deaths have been reported in the country. The total case tally in the country now..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia reels from record rise in Covid infections

 Governments across Europe ratchet up testing in effort to curb sharp increase in cases
Upworthy Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNewsCTV NewsCBC.caDaily RecordBelfast Telegraph

Russia, Poland and Iran hit new respective coronavirus records

 Russia, Poland and Iran have each hit a new record of daily reported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the Islamic republic also marking its highest...
The Age Also reported by •UpworthyIndiaTimesWorldNews

Wales records nearly 1,000 positive Covid cases in a single day

 Ten more people have died and a record 946 new positive cases have been confirmed
Wales Online Also reported by •WorldNewsCTV NewsCBC.caDaily RecordBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this