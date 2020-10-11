Russia registers new single-day record of 13,634 Covid-19 cases
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,634 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3.587 (26.3 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.
