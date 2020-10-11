Global  
 

As Hurricane Delta Dies Off, Appalachia Still Faces Flooding Dangers

Newsy Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
As Hurricane Delta Dies Off, Appalachia Still Faces Flooding DangersWatch VideoWhat's left of Hurricane Delta continued to move through the South Sunday, leaving more than 600,000 people without power.

And Appalachian communities are at risk of flash flooding as the remainder of the storm — now a tropical depression — moves northeast. 

It had been a Category 4 hurricane in the...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Hurricane Delta At A Category 3 As It Heads Toward Louisiana

