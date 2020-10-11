Global  
 

Security guard hired by TV news crew arrested in fatal Denver shooting of protester

CBC.ca Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with Saturday afternoon's shooting, Denver police said in a social media post.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Man shot, killed during dual protests in Denver; suspect in custody

Man shot, killed during dual protests in Denver; suspect in custody 02:16

 A man was shot and killed near the Denver Art Museum Saturday afternoon. A suspect is in custody, police said. A second person was initially arrested, but police later determined that second person was not affiliated with the shooting.

