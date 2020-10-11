Security guard hired by TV news crew arrested in fatal Denver shooting of protester

Christina V Dobbins RT @NPR: Police say a private security guard was taken into custody after a fatal shooting occurred near the end of dueling far-right and f… 37 seconds ago Johnathan Davenport @God_Bless_USA0 @Levitic67494072 @CNN Title is misleading. They have updated that article to say he was a Pinkerton… https://t.co/SR0dAfwCGY 51 seconds ago ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS RT @9NEWS: Update: A private security guard, hired by 9NEWS, is being held as a suspect in the deadly shooting. A 9NEWS producer has been r… 2 minutes ago reluctant centrist I wonder what the news cycle would be if a security guard hired by the Daily Caller shot and killed a left wing protester 5 minutes ago Ned Richards RT @PeterMoskos: When the government can't or won't provide public safety and policing, people (at least those who can afford to) hire priv… 5 minutes ago SNOWBIRD2012FLME I AM NOT SURE WHAT TO SAY? WISH THE NEWS WOULD GO 🏠🛑🛑🛑🛑 THEIR 24-7-365-12 CONSTANT COVERAGE JUST 2 GET A PHOTO! T… https://t.co/6DLrG32Jxx 7 minutes ago Catherine Harkey Kamala! RT @BuzzFeed: A Security Guard Hired By A News Outlet Is Being Investigated For Murder After A Shooting At Protests In Denver https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago Vi RT @crimethinc: Regarding the shooting in Denver, @charliekirk11 and other far-right hate-mongers continue spreading the falsehood that the… 9 minutes ago