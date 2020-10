Wiley & Acho break down why Cowboys vs. Giants is a must-win game for Dak | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss Dak Prescott's comments about how the matchup in Week 5 against the New York Giants is must-win game for the Dallas Cowboys. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:16 Published 2 days ago

Tony Gonzalez on Brady's 5-TD performance & Dak's Cowboys upset loss to Browns | THE HERD



Tony Gonzalez joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Tom Brady's 5 touchdown performance, Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys upset loss to the Cleveland Browns and more. Gonzalez feels you need to focus in on one.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:17 Published 6 days ago