nani hoaloha RT @BettyBowers: Kim Jong-un cries as he apologizes for his failure to guide the country through coronavirus -- proving that even a person… 24 seconds ago

julie kc Who would have ever thought that Kim Jong Un would be a better leader than the President of the United States? But… https://t.co/TOK1sfru7l 2 minutes ago

Licia Harper JD LLM SJD PhD https://t.co/0P0HBDB7nO @MittRomney We have been Trump’s and his administration’s ENTIRE foreign policy since he be… https://t.co/3plY7jcwVd 5 minutes ago

Chef's Kiss RT @RiazGilani: Kim Jong-un sheds tears as he delivers rare apology to North Korea over failings https://t.co/9oPdIW5e3g 6 minutes ago

World News North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sheds tears in emotional apology speech https://t.co/MWPROr16fm https://t.co/zROVVrKx2z 9 minutes ago

Akin Akíntáyọ̀ 🏳️‍🌈 #European Kim Jong-un sheds tears as he delivers rare apology to North Korea over failings https://t.co/uoAgh6DsiK 12 minutes ago

Manfred Rosenberg #c8589bc346fa5118a362e167a82852d7 #fnc #fncworld #article North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sheds tears in emotional apolog… https://t.co/IZmTucMvNp 17 minutes ago