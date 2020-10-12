Kim Jong Un sheds tears, issues rare apology to North Koreans over failings
Monday, 12 October 2020
1 hour ago) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.
2 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a rare show of emotion, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered a speech to thousands of military personnel over the weekend.
North Korean leader chokes up during speech 00:42
