Kim Jong Un sheds tears, issues rare apology to North Koreans over failings

Monday, 12 October 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became visibly emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend as he thanked troops for their sacrifices and apologised to citizens for failing to improve their lives.
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed a rare show of emotion, appearing to hold back tears as he delivered a speech to thousands of military personnel over the weekend.

