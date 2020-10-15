Global  
 

Donald Trump slams Facebook, Twitter for restricting Joe Biden article

Mid-Day Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has slammed Facebook and Twitter for restricting the distribution of a New York Post article criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The New York Post published a series of stories on Wednesday citing emails, purportedly sent by Biden's son. The reports claimed it got those emails from...
News video: Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate

Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls In Place Of A 2nd Debate 00:28

 On Wednesday, NBC News announced that President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall on Thursday evening. The town hall will take place at the same time as his 2020 Democratic opponent's Joe Biden's on ABC News, which was announced last week. The change of schedule came after Trump refused to...

