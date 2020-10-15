Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wells Fargo Fires Employees Over Alleged Coronavirus Relief Fraud

Newsy Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Wells Fargo Fires Employees Over Alleged Coronavirus Relief FraudWatch VideoWells Fargo fired more than 100 employees suspected of fraudulently applying for coronavirus relief funds. 

In a memo obtained by multiple media outlets, Wells Fargo's human resources department said it believes the employees lied when applying for relief funds for themselves.

They filed applications through the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wells Fargo Quietly Cautions on Potential Loan Losses to Come [Video]

Wells Fargo Quietly Cautions on Potential Loan Losses to Come

Wells Fargo posts a third-quarter earnings miss as record-low interest rates hit interest income and says it is keeping watch on loan delinquencies and write-offs.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:05Published
US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News [Video]

US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, along with several other members of parliament, were allegedly stopped this morning when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a 20-year-old was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:05Published
JPMorgan Chase Fires Employees Over Alleged COVID-19 Relief Fraud [Video]

JPMorgan Chase Fires Employees Over Alleged COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Federal programs aimed at helping small businesses during the health crisis continue to be plagued with allegations of fraud.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo fires 100 employees suspected of abusing coronavirus relief funds

 Wells Fargo has fired around 100 to 125 employees suspected of making false statements in order to receive coronavirus relief funds, a...
Upworthy


Tweets about this

LoneWol36171790

BoycottMSNBC🧢☂️ RT @DanPriceSeattle: 100+ Wells Fargo employees tried to loot taxpayer relief funds meant for small businesses by creating fake "businesses… 8 seconds ago

jrpeet

𝓙𝓲𝓶 𝓟𝓮𝓮𝓽 - [Anthony calls me Bandhu (बंधु)] .@WellsFargo You need better ethics training for your employees. The WF news is drip drip drip bad. I'm a $WFC inv… https://t.co/XG43tU7PJk 1 minute ago

asssos1

Assos Pikkas RT @business: BREAKING: Wells Fargo has fired more than 100 employees for improperly taking coronavirus relief funds meant for small busine… 2 minutes ago

FITPublicSquare

Catharine J. Square @SpeakerPelosi Speaker Pelosi this is what is happening with the PPP. But it appears you don't care about the 30 mi… https://t.co/ZVJxSRjbNi 4 minutes ago

GymKlieber

Ward (Bill) Cleaver Wells Fargo Fires More Than 100 Employees For Covid Relief Fund Abuse via @forbes https://t.co/dGdjQk0Icq 4 minutes ago

chadstanton

Joe Peratrooper RT @trumwill: Wells Fargo fires 100 employees for misrepresenting themselves to access Covid-19 relief funds - CNN https://t.co/m4Kas1qgwS 6 minutes ago

SFBizTodd

Todd Johnson Wells Fargo fired more than 100 employees for improperly applying for a Covid-relief program that allowed small bus… https://t.co/5WtHJbXEwe 6 minutes ago

PC_360

PropertyCasualty360 Wells Fargo fires more than 100 employees for abusing federal aid https://t.co/clKAhZB78f 7 minutes ago