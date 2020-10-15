Wells Fargo Fires Employees Over Alleged Coronavirus Relief Fraud

Wells Fargo Quietly Cautions on Potential Loan Losses to Come
Wells Fargo posts a third-quarter earnings miss as record-low interest rates hit interest income and says it is keeping watch on loan delinquencies and write-offs.
US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, along with several other members of parliament, were allegedly stopped this morning when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a 20-year-old was..
JPMorgan Chase Fires Employees Over Alleged COVID-19 Relief Fraud
Federal programs aimed at helping small businesses during the health crisis continue to be plagued with allegations of fraud.
BoycottMSNBC🧢☂️ RT @DanPriceSeattle: 100+ Wells Fargo employees tried to loot taxpayer relief funds meant for small businesses by creating fake "businesses… 8 seconds ago
𝓙𝓲𝓶 𝓟𝓮𝓮𝓽 - [Anthony calls me Bandhu (बंधु)] .@WellsFargo You need better ethics training for your employees. The WF news is drip drip drip bad.
I'm a $WFC inv… https://t.co/XG43tU7PJk 1 minute ago
Assos Pikkas RT @business: BREAKING: Wells Fargo has fired more than 100 employees for improperly taking coronavirus relief funds meant for small busine… 2 minutes ago
Catharine J. Square @SpeakerPelosi Speaker Pelosi this is what is happening with the PPP. But it appears you don't care about the 30 mi… https://t.co/ZVJxSRjbNi 4 minutes ago
Ward (Bill) Cleaver Wells Fargo Fires More Than 100 Employees For Covid Relief Fund Abuse via @forbes https://t.co/dGdjQk0Icq 4 minutes ago
Joe Peratrooper RT @trumwill: Wells Fargo fires 100 employees for misrepresenting themselves to access Covid-19 relief funds - CNN https://t.co/m4Kas1qgwS 6 minutes ago
Todd Johnson Wells Fargo fired more than 100 employees for improperly applying for a Covid-relief program that allowed small bus… https://t.co/5WtHJbXEwe 6 minutes ago
PropertyCasualty360 Wells Fargo fires more than 100 employees for abusing federal aid https://t.co/clKAhZB78f 7 minutes ago