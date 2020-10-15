Wells Fargo Fires Employees Over Alleged Coronavirus Relief Fraud Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoWells Fargo fired more than 100 employees suspected of fraudulently applying for coronavirus relief funds.



In a memo obtained by multiple media outlets, Wells Fargo's human resources department said it believes the employees lied when applying for relief funds for themselves.



