Teacher beheaded in France; police shoot dead suspected killer

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News 01:27 A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed caricatures of the Prophet in his class at a school in the outskirts of Paris. #prophetmuhammad...