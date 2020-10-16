Global  
 

Teacher beheaded in France; police shoot dead suspected killer

Friday, 16 October 2020
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad was beheaded in a French street on Friday and police have shot dead…
News video: France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News

France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News 01:27

 A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed caricatures of the Prophet in his class at a school in the outskirts of Paris. #prophetmuhammad...

France rallies in support of slain teacher [Video]

France rallies in support of slain teacher

Suspect shot dead and nine in custody after Samuel Paty was murdered after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson about freedom of speech.

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb [Video]

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager [Video]

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in..

France: Teacher beheaded, police shoot dead suspected killer

 A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was beheaded in a French street on Friday and police have shot...
Chechen teen killed by police named as suspect in teacher's beheading in France

 A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted...
Teacher in France decapitated, suspect shot dead by police

 The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said.
