Teacher 'beheaded' in France after free speech lesson showing caricature of Islamic prophet Muhammad

Christian Post Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
France has launched a terror investigation into the murder of a teacher who was shot dead and decapitated near Paris after he showed his class a caricature of the Islamic prophet Muhammad from the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo as part of a lesson on free speech.
