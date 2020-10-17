|
Teacher 'beheaded' in France after free speech lesson showing caricature of Islamic prophet Muhammad
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
France has launched a terror investigation into the murder of a teacher who was shot dead and decapitated near Paris after he showed his class a caricature of the Islamic prophet Muhammad from the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo as part of a lesson on free speech.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this