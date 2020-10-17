Global
‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested
‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested
Sunday, 18 October 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
‘Home Improvement’ actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested
“Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces...
Denver Post
16 hours ago
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon, faces charges of strangulation and assault
Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com "Home Improvement" was arrested in Oregon and...
Upworthy
14 hours ago
‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Strangulation Charges
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for playing Tim Allen’s oldest son on “Home Improvement,” was arrested on domestic assault and...
Upworthy
13 hours ago
