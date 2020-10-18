Missing hiker found in Zion National Park, family says

Search and Rescue crews found a missing woman, Holly Suzanne Courtier, within Zion National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service says. The original tweet from Zion asking for information says she was possibly dropped off by a private bus at the Grotto on Oct. 6.
A family is reunited after a California woman was found alive at Zion National Park nearly two weeks after she went missing. Her family is speaking out about the ordeal. ABC's Kayna Whitworth has the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:03Published