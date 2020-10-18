Global  
 

Missing hiker found in Zion National Park, family says

Sunday, 18 October 2020
A hiker missing in Zion National Park for nearly two weeks has been found alive, her family said Sunday.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Hiker missing for 12 days found alive in Zion National Park

Hiker missing for 12 days found alive in Zion National Park 01:07

 Search and Rescue crews found a missing woman, Holly Suzanne Courtier, within Zion National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service says. The original tweet from Zion asking for information says she was possibly dropped off by a private bus at the Grotto on Oct. 6.

Hiker found in Zion National Park 2 weeks after going missing, park officials say

 A hiker who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park earlier this month has been found after a massive search effort, park officials said on Sunday.
FOXNews.com

Sister of woman lost in Zion National Park for 12 days calls her a 'fighter'

 A hiker who vanished in Zion National Park was found alive on Sunday, 12 days after she was reported missing. Efforts to find...
Upworthy

Hiker Is Rescued in Zion National Park After Nearly Two Weeks Missing

 Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, went missing on Oct. 6 after getting off a shuttle bus at the park in Utah. She was found safely on Sunday, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com


