Hiker missing for 12 days found alive in Zion National Park



Search and Rescue crews found a missing woman, Holly Suzanne Courtier, within Zion National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service says. The original tweet from Zion asking for information says she.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:07 Published 4 hours ago

Woodland Hills Woman Reunited With Family After Going Missing In Utah's Zion National Park



Crews Sunday located Holly Suzanne Courtier, a Woodland Hills woman, who was last seen at Zion National Park in Utah on Oct. 6. Hermela Aregawi reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:32 Published 5 hours ago