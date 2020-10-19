Global  
 

Lawsuit Over Robert E. Lee Statue Goes To Trial In Virginia

Newsy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Lawsuit Over Robert E. Lee Statue Goes To Trial In VirginiaWatch VideoA lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond is going to trial. 

The statue became the center of attention following protests over racial injustice this summer. In June, the governor ordered the statue be taken down.

But a group of people who live near the...
 A judge heard hours of arguments and witness testimony Monday but did not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia's governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

