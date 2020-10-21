Global  
 

President Trump Reportedly Walks Out On '60 Minutes' Interview

Newsy Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President Trump Reportedly Walks Out On '60 Minutes' InterviewWatch VideoThe president continues to hit key swing states, visiting Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

Ahead of his trip, he taped an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," but he walked out early.

“Oh and you have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes,'" the president said. "You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get a kick...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

