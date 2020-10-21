French president to lead memorial for Samuel Paty, teacher killed in extremist attack near Paris Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The French government issued an order Wednesday to dissolve a domestic militant Islamic group after last week's beheading near Paris of a teacher who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The teacher, Samuel Paty, will be memorialized in a national ceremony on Wednesday evening.


