French president to lead memorial for Samuel Paty, teacher killed in extremist attack near Paris
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () The French government issued an order Wednesday to dissolve a domestic militant Islamic group after last week's beheading near Paris of a teacher who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The teacher, Samuel Paty, will be memorialized in a national ceremony on Wednesday evening.
