French president to lead memorial for Samuel Paty, teacher killed in extremist attack near Paris

CBC.ca Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The French government issued an order Wednesday to dissolve a domestic militant Islamic group after last week's beheading near Paris of a teacher who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The teacher, Samuel Paty, will be memorialized in a national ceremony on Wednesday evening.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Paris mosque closed for six months after school teacher's murder

Paris mosque closed for six months after school teacher's murder 00:42

 France ordered the closure of the Grand Mosque of Pantin for six months in the wake of the killing of a school teacher.

