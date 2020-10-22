Global  
 

Nasa makes 'exciting new discovery' about the moon

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Nasa is set to announce what it describes as an "exciting new discovery" about the moon.The US governmental agency will livestream the announcement on Monday EDT/Tuesday New Zealand time.Audio of the announcement will be livestreamed...
News video: NASA and Nokia Are Building a 4G Cellular Network on the Moon

NASA and Nokia Are Building a 4G Cellular Network on the Moon 00:46

 Cellular service that’s out of the world? A new collaboration between NASA and Nokia is quite literally reaching for the moon.

