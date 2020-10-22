|
Nasa makes 'exciting new discovery' about the moon
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Nasa is set to announce what it describes as an "exciting new discovery" about the moon.The US governmental agency will livestream the announcement on Monday EDT/Tuesday New Zealand time.Audio of the announcement will be livestreamed...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent space agency of the United States Federal Government
Osiris-Rex: Nasa asteroid mission confident of successThe first images are released of the Osiris-Rex spacecraft trying to grab rock from asteroid Bennu.
BBC News
'We really did make a mess:' Nasa spacecraft sent asteroid rubble flying in sample grabNasa's Osiris-Rex spacecraft crushed rocks and sent rubble flying as it briefly touched an asteroid, a strong indication that samples were collected for return..
New Zealand Herald
NASA spacecraft sent asteroid rubble flyingScientists are optimistic that NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft has collected samples at Asteroid Bennu for return to Earth. Officials said Wednesday that the..
USATODAY.com
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Netsafe Global Kids Online report: Quarter of New Zealand kids upset by online experiencesA quarter of New Zealand children were upset by an online experience in the last year while 36 per cent were exposed to violent or gory images and a fifth to..
New Zealand Herald
England to host Republic of Ireland in friendly at Wembley on 12 NovemberEngland will play the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly at Wembley on 12 November after New Zealand pulled out.
BBC News
Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!Before this happy kid became one of the worlds' most beloved celebrities starring in franchise films, he was just another cute kid reppin' Hawaiian shirts..
TMZ.com
Twenty-five new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ todayThe Ministry of Health has today confirmed a total of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in...
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this