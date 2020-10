Cousin Sal likes the Steelers to upset the Titans on Sunday | FOX BET LIVE



Pittsburgh Steelers are a slight underdog against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Clay thinks Tannehill is the new MVP favorite and takes the Titans -2 vs the Steelers. But hear.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:09 Published 2 days ago

Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, previews this week's game with the unbeaten Steelers



Mike Keith, the voice of the Tennessee Titans, previews this week's game with the unbeaten Steelers Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 3 days ago