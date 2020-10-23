|
The final 2020 presidential debate: Live updates
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden face off in their second and final 2020 presidential debate. Follow here for the...
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
Final presidential debate preparations underway 01:45
Final preparations are underway at Belmont University for the final Presidential Debate of this election season, with just 13 days to go before Election Day.
