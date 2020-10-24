Global  
 

Poland president tests positive for COVID-19

Upworthy Saturday, 24 October 2020
Poland President Andrzej Duda tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson announced Saturday, as the central European country...
Related news from verified sources

Poland's president has coronavirus, apologizes to contacts

 Polish President Andrzej Duda says he feels well despite testing positive for the coronavirus, and he apologized Saturday to everyone who must quarantine because...
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: Poland President Duda tests positive for virus

 Andrzej Duda, 48, has contracted Covid-19 but is feeling "fine", a presidential minister says.
BBC News

Polish president tests positive for coronavirus as country faces surge in infections

 It comes as Poland faces a surge in the COVID-19 epidemic, with new infections hitting a daily record of 13,632 on Friday.
SBS


