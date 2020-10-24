Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William Blinn, Screenwriter on 'Purple Rain,' 'Brian's Song' and 'Roots,' Dies at 83

Upworthy Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
8:18 AM PDT 10/24/2020 by Mike Barnes FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this