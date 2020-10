Ole Miss football dealing with COVID-19 issues



Ole Miss is dealing with COVID-19 issues of its own following Saturday’s loss against Alabama. Credit: WXXV Published 1 week ago

REACTION: Ole Miss Nearly Upsets #2 Alabama



WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral react to the Rebels 63-48 loss against No. 2 Alabama. Credit: WCBI Published 2 weeks ago