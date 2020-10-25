|
Indiana Hoosiers take down No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions with wild finish
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Indiana scored its first win over a top-10 opponent in 33 years with a wild sequence that began with letting Penn State score and ended...
Indiana gambles on two-point conversion , upsets No.8 Penn State in OT, 36-35
The Indiana Hoosiers stunned the Penn State Nittany Lions in OT 36-35, capturing the team's first win against an AP Top 10 team since 1987. Despite a late fourth...
FOX Sports
Pat Freiermuth’s record-setting touchdown puts Penn State ahead of Indiana, 7-0
Penn State Nittany Lions' tight end Pat Freiermuth scores a 2-yard touchdown to put his team up, 7-0, on the Indiana Hoosiers. With that touchdown, Freiermuth...
FOX Sports
No. 8 Penn State’s Sean Clifford shakes defenders for touchdown, trails Indiana, 17-14
Penn State Nittany Lions' quarterback Sean Clifford escapes pressure to score a touchdown bringing his Nittany Lions closer to the Indiana Hoosiers, 17-4.
FOX Sports
