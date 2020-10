A Year In Kazakhstan: Some Observations – OpEd Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

As the world comes to terms with the coronavirus effect, I've been sitting at home, juggling my time between conducting online classes and remotely managing my work. Finding time to write is not the easiest thing to do, but I have finally managed to put together some of the key experiences from my trip to Kazakhstan.



"Trip to... As the world comes to terms with the coronavirus effect, I've been sitting at home, juggling my time between conducting online classes and remotely managing my work. Finding time to write is not the easiest thing to do, but I have finally managed to put together some of the key experiences from my trip to Kazakhstan."Trip to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this